IMG_0075.jpg

A photo of Sandrea Elaine Taylor supplied by her family. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Sunday marked three weeks since a woman went missing from Jackson’s Gap, and her family is begging for the public’s aid in finding her.

Mary Harris
Buy Now

Mary Harris holds a flier with information about her missing daughter. 
IMG_0202.jpg

From left to right: Sandrea, her twin-sister Andrea and their mother, Mary Harris. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you