Sunday marked three weeks since a woman went missing from Jackson’s Gap, and her family is begging for the public’s aid in finding her.
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was last seen Feb. 26, leaving the area of Main Street in Jackson’s Gap.
Her mother, Mary Harris, said two days prior – Friday, Feb 24 – was Taylor’s last contact with family. According to Harris, her daughter planned to visit her Ashland-home that day following work but said the reunion never occurred.
“We just want her brought home one way or another,” Harris said.
According to the family, they initially filed a missing person’s report with the Jackson’s Gap Police Department, but Taylor’s mother and her twin sister, Andrea, have dedicated additional time searching the area where she disappeared.
The two recently hung missing flyers throughout Alexander City, Dadeville and Jackson’s Gap in an attempt to locate her.
“It feels like waiting in this gray area when you can't get an answer,” Andrea said. “What you do is you just keep chewing on it, like a dog with a bone. That is what we're doing and just keeping her face out there.”
They remain optimistic in their search for Taylor and said they hope she will show up somewhere. Andrea and her mother visited Alexander City last week and shared flyers as well as flowers with businesses.
“She's ours and we love her and we just want to know,” she said. “We are being optimistic, hoping that she is somewhere and that she's alive, but as time has passed, certain thoughts are starting to creep in.”
Andrea said she initially has contacted all of her sister’s social media channels but has yet to receive a response. According to Andrea, she and her sister shared a phone plan, which she said shows Taylor’s phone communication ceased after Feb. 26.
“Her phone is actually under my plan, and there hasn't been any data, text, or calls since that date,” she said. “Her phone is still missing, and when you call, it goes straight to voicemail now so the assumption is that it's dead.”
She has also turned to friends but said none report having seen Taylor.
“We're not the detectives. We don't have all the gadgets and tools that they have so we literally have a notebook of who we talked to, and they tell us stories about her or when they last saw her or just how sweet she was,” Andrea said.
Her family calls the police daily in the hope of an update on Taylor’s whereabouts.
Jackson’s Gap police chief Jeremy Hamlet said Taylor’s disappearance remains an ongoing investigation. Hamlet said he could provide no update into the search for her but said his department continues to collect information in hopes of determining her whereabouts.
Hamlet said a description of Taylor and her last known location can be found on the department’s website and CrimeStoppers.
The police department states Taylor is a 5-foot-2 white female, weighing 279 pounds. She is 34 years old and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding Taylor or this incident, contact the Jackson’s Gap Police Department at 256-825-8518 or ALEA at 256-329-5205.