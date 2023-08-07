Road Closure 2.JPG
Buy Now

The Airport Drive bridge, which will close later in August for an infrastructure project.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Alexander City will temporarily close a bridge later this month for infrastructure improvements. 

IMG_7174.JPG
Buy Now

Stacks of equipment line Airport Drive in preparation for construction to begin. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you