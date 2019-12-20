Bullying prevention is one lesson Bridge Builders of Alexander City is teaching the next generation. The organization aims to mentor local youth through sports and its anti bullying rally.
“I tell my grandson all the time, ‘You can’t live in this world (alone) all the time,’” founder Hudson Hinton said. “You’re going to need some help, and a kid at 6 years old, 7 years old doesn’t know how to handle (what) a 30-year-old, 40-year-old person has been through.”
The group held a Stomp Out Bullying rally, which included guest speakers, inflatable games and talking to children about bullying in October at the Cooper Recreation Center.
“(Bullying) really affects kids and I think the kids who do the bullying don’t even know how it’s affecting the kids whom they are bullying,” Hinton said. “We got their attention.”
When children report bullying, sometimes children are afraid they will be called tattletales but if they don’t say anything they will hurt only themselves, according to Hinton.
“A lot of bullying might start off as just a little teasing,” Hinton said, “but you never know if it could affect somebody. This person might not be as strong as you. They can’t take as much as you (can) take.”
Bridge Builders encourages children to report bullying to someone they trust and not to think they’re being tattletales.
The organization had a booth at Oktoberfest and encouraged parents to reach out to their children and talk to them when something seems off.
“If you know your child from the time they were born, you know certain ways your child acts when he’s happy,” Hinton said.
For more information on Bridge Builders, visit its Facebook page.