Three tools have been vital in the fight against COVID-19: masks, vaccines and hand sanitizer. Now, Tallapoosa and Coosa County residents can be assured there’s plenty of hand sanitizer to go around after Bridge Builders of Alexander City donated 780 gallons to the area.
“We are beyond blessed to be in position to help others,” said Bridge Builder’s secretary Shevon Tatum Hinton.
Bridge builders partnered with Evolved by Nature, a medical therapeutics and skin-care company who manufactured the hand sanitizer.
“Evolved By Nature donation enables us to help the schools, daycares and many more in our community to fight this pandemic,” Bridge Builders said on their Facebook page.
Bridge Builders, with help of New Style Baptist Church of Equality, delivered the hand sanitizer over the weekend to dozens of community centers and businesses across Tallapoosa and Coosa County.
LIttle People Daycare, Harbor Learning, Faith Christian Academy, Jacobs Ladder and many others received gallons of hand sanitizer.
“We will put the sanitizer in the classrooms for teachers to use,” said Jacob’s Ladder Director Mallory Johnston. “It was hard to find hand sanitizer during COVID. We will put it to good use.”
Bridge Builders also hosted a distribution at the Alexander City Winn-Dixie where they handed out 150 bottles of hand sanitizer to shoppers.
“People thanked us over and over for the generosity and care for the community,” said Hinton. “We are a small organization with a big heart. We care about our youth and our community very much.”
Cooper Head Start, Jacob's Ladder, First Baptist Early Learning, Woody Woodpecker, Harbor Learning, Faith Christian Academy, United Way, Family Worship Center, Browns Nursing Home, Ivy Creek Healthcare, Goodwater Nursing Home, Hillabee Towers, Meals on Wheels, Heritage Pediatrics, Little People Daycare, Cooper Rec Center, Alexander City Hall, New Elam Baptist, A.C.O.P Church of God, Ray Community Baptist Church Pleasant, Ridge Church, Perfect Peace Church, Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, Early Rose Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist, Miracle Baptist Church, Darian Baptist Church, Mt.Sinai Baptist Church and Goodgrove Church have already received their donation. The Housing Authority, Boys and Girls Club, First Baptist Rockford, Coosa County Sheriff Office, Rockford DHR, Peace and Goodwill Baptist, Jehovah Jireh and Shady Grove will receive their hand sanitizer later this week.
“We helped Churches, daycares, nursing homes, learning centers and so, so, many more,” said Hinton.”This wouldn't have been possible without the help of New Style Baptist Church and it's members. We are very very thankful for them being God's hands and feet with us.”
Hand sanitizer was in short supply at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. A plethora of companies transitioned from producing their normal products to producing hand sanitizer to keep up with demand with the help of the FDA easing its rules for hand sanitizer, which is normally regulated as an over-the-counter drug.
The FDA ended the temporary policy of not taking action in regard to manufacturing of hand sanitizers on December 31, 2021. The temporary policy allowing distribution of alcohol-based sanitizers ends March 31.