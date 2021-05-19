As an extracurricular activity, poultry evaluation hardly shares the name recognition of varsity football — which is a shame, because Benjamin Russell High School's team ranks first in the state.
"Whenever we say we're poultry state champions, they're like 'Oh, what's that? You work for Chik-Fil-A?'" said Trace McCaleb, one of the five Future Farmers of America (FFA) teammates to win the title.
Earlier this month, Benjamin Russell FFA sent four district-placing teams to four of the 22 state-level competitions. McCaleb, Camden Adair, Robert Bice, Weston Blake and Josh Watson of the poultry evaluation team placed first in Alabama, with McCaleb as the highest-scoring individual in the state. The agricultural construction team, consisting of Landon Daniel, Camron Vickers, Colton Allen and Wyatt Allen, also placed first in Alabama, with Daniel as the highest-scoring individual in that category.
The two other teams competed in agricultural mechanics and nursery/landscape and placed second and third, respectively. But while his team scored second overall, BRHS student Kayden Ray had the highest ag mechanics score in the state.
Both the poultry evaluation and ag construction teams will compete with fellow FFA champions from across the United States at the national competition in Indianapolis this October. This is the second year ever Benjamin Russell has won state in any category, agriscience teacher and FFA advisor Josh Williams said.
In terms of commitment level, Williams compares FFA to high school sports.
"When we get into competition season, we're going to practice, prepare," he said. "We meet before school; we've had a lot of meetings from 7 to 8 o'clock. We've done two-hour practices after school."
Each competition category has two components, a written test and a hands-on test. Depending on their team, practice might consist of evaluating the eggs and chicken carcasses Williams brings in for inspection or constructing a shooting house out of plywood, which is how ag construction contestants are normally evaluated. This year, however, the state ag construction competition had students build pergolas instead.
"Because of the cost of lumber we had to do something a little smaller," Vickers said.
According to Williams, a shooting house that would normally cost the state FFA $400 per team in materials is now closer to $1,000.
Because the ag construction competition was canceled last year — deemed too difficult to turn into a virtual competition — 2021 was the first year Vickers, a 10th grader, got to compete. His individual score placed him in the top five.
Meanwhile, the poultry evaluators drilled themselves by handling raw chicken or looking at slideshows of defective eggs.
"Mr. Williams went and bought full chickens and sliced them up so we could tell which was which, and do a little test on those," Blake said.
Williams reiterated the knowledge and commitment involved, particularly for poultry evaluation, a skill Americans buying their grade-A eggs from supermarkets may take for granted.
"Out of the 22 contests that are offered, poultry's probably in the top five as one of the hardest and for having the most material," he said. "Because it's not as popular as winning a football state championship, people hear they're state champions in poultry and they're like 'OK, what is that?' They don't realize the amount of time the individuals that are on that team put in."
For McCaleb's dad, however, who grew up on a farm and pushed his son to join FFA, McCaleb may as well have won the Super Bowl.
"He was really proud," McCaleb said.