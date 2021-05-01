For the past few afternoons, English accents have been emanating from the lobby of the Benjamin Russell High School auditorium.
"And sometimes it's a cross between Scottish and Australian and Southern," theater director Shannon Culver said.
Benjamin Russell and Alexander City Middle School students have one week left of rehearsals before their two-run production of "Monty Python's Spamalot," a musical based off the movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."
The musical will be the theatre program's second performance since pandemic restrictions were relaxed last month, but the first comedy — last week, the high school students put on their production of "The Diary of Anne Frank."
Spamalot will be a change in tone.
"It's a very different show than Anne Frank," stage manager Brody Mann said. "It's very comedic, just to change the mood a little bit. Especially for opening up, we want it to be a fun show for everyone."
The students have been rehearsing off and on since January no thanks to the "revolving door" of shutdowns and students going in and out of quarantine. Even still, no performance next weekend is for certain until the curtains go up.
"In 'Anne Frank' last week, I had a cast member that couldn't perform because of quarantine," Culver said. They ended up cutting the part.
"It's been crazy trying to get the production up and going with so much uncertainty, but the kids have been troopers, they've worked hard, they fill in the gaps where they need to and I couldn't ask for more than that," Culver said.
The actors demonstrated that commitment during rehearsals Friday, refusing to break character between scenes. Kate Averett, who plays Queen Guinevere, admitted it's been getting on her family members' nerves.
"It's absolutely horrendous. They hate it," Averett said, enunciating her T's.
"Mine knock on my door and they'll be like 'Why do I hear a British guy yelling?'" said Zach McClure, who plays King Arthur.
The two performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Benjamin Russell High School auditorium. Admission is $5 and can be purchased online through a link on the school's website.
"Come out and support us," Mann said. "We're going to have a very funny show for the whole family and you're going to get a kick out of it."