When Alexander City Schools said it was "likely" to continue its indoor mask mandate after the state one expires April 9, a lively debate was sparked on Facebook with parents, teachers and other adults in the community piling on.
Benjamin Russell High School 10th grader Cassidy Smith, however, is calling on Alex City Schools to "please keep masks in school."
While children's risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms remains low, the masks are for the teacher's benefit, not the students, Smith said. "None of the teachers want to get it and they are to protect the teachers and not the students."
Smith is also wary of bringing the virus home to her family.
"My dad has diabetes and my family has stuff that could put them at risk for serious issues with (COVID-19)," she said. "A lot of people live with their grandparents too."
Even if mask-wearing isn't to the students' benefit, it comes at no cost to them either, Smith said. Her only problem with the indoor mask requirement is occasionally forgetting to bring one.
"It's not child abuse to wear a mask," Smith said. "Kids can wear a mask and it doesn't hurt them. They'll be OK if they have to wear a mask; just because they're younger doesn't make it child abuse."
Alex City Schools has been enforcing face coverings since the start of the schoolyear in accordance with the statewide mask mandate implemented in July. Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the mandate to April 9, at which point it'll expire for good, she said.
While Tallapoosa County Schools has already said it will continue to require masks indoors past April 9, Alex City has yet to confirm its decision but said it was "likely" to continue.
"We will monitor the data and make the best decision for the safety of our students and faculty," Alex City Schools spokesperson Jessica Sanford said. "Info will be forthcoming as those decisions are made."
For the past two months, COVID-19 cases have been plateauing in Tallapoosa County with an average of 10-20 new cases per day, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data. However, that didn't stop nearby Dadeville elementary and high schools from having to go virtual for a week in February when their entire lunchroom staff when into COVID-19 quarantine.
The threat of virtual learning is another reason Smith wants to keep the mask requirement.
"I hate virtual school," she said. "Everyone's grades go down."
According to the school system's 'Return to Learn' plan from the fall, schools must go virtual when positive cases exceed 3%. Alex City Schools has gone remote for less, however, especially when short-staffed due to COVID-19 exposures.
So far, the school district has had 2 two-week virtual learning stints this schoolyear, once in November and once in January. Many students have also gone in and out of virtual learning due to being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19.
During one of the virtual learning periods, "I went from mostly A's and maybe one B to three D's over the course of the week," Smith said. "It was like threeD's. I brought it up eventually."
Both Alex City and Tallapoosa County schools gave students the option this year to do virtual learning full-time. Dadeville High School teacher Sujindren Selvanayagam said most class periods he has a few virtual students dialing in on Google Meet, including full-time virtual students and students temporarily in quarantine.
"There's a clear difference between the students that are in class and the students that are virtual in terms of their grades," he said. "It's difficult to learn online."
Selvanayagam estimates the difference is at least one letter grade, mainly from students struggling to stay on task remotely.
"I make it to where they have the availability to ask questions anytime, but when they're not asking questions there's little I can do about that," he said. "We were working on this practice in class — I'm not sure whether they were doing it or not. I can do my best by giving them the option to ask questions and all that, but they need to meet me halfway too and actually do the work."
Meanwhile, Smith said she's still making up the learning loss from the sudden stay-at-home order last spring.
"I had no idea what was going on when I first got back and I still don't," she said.
Twice a year, Benjamin Russell students take the TruScore test, a practice ACT exam. Three-quarters of the way through 10th grade, Smith said she's yet to make up her ninth-grade score.
"I had a lot higher score last year than I do this year and I still haven't gotten those scores," she said.
If it lessens the chance of having to go virtual again, Smith is more than willing to wear a mask.