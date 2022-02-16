A student-led book drive is aiming to keep Alexander City Schools' classrooms well-stocked.
Benjamin Russell High School cadet Kaelana Carver has set a goal to collect 300 books for the local elementary schools, enlisting the help of her classmates, Burger King co-workers and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
The project, organized by Carver as part of her Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) class, is part of a larger career tech (CTE) department initiative to improve literacy and career awareness at the younger level. Earlier this school year, career tech instructors from the high school visited Jim Pearson Elementary School to give second-graders a taste of the different job pathways by reading Richard Scarry's "Busytown."
"I think it's very important that our CTE directors are working on literacy and numeracy, just like our core teachers are," CTE director Dr. Michele Edwards told The Outlook in December.
Carver wants to build off of that.
"We just thought it would be a great idea to continue doing that by doing a book drive," she said, recalling her own favorites — Dr. Seuss, and later, the Harry Potter series and "To Kill a Mockingbird" — and how they prepared her for more difficult texts. "I just think that reading in general is a good thing, especially for kids at a young age so they're prepared for middle school and high school, because the higher-level books are so complicated."
Though military aspirations are not a course requirement, Carver, a senior, is set on joining the Air Force. The only thing standing between her and basic training in San Antonio, she said, is a letter from the orthodontist affirming her braces will be off by the summer.
But while book drives and NJROTC may seem like an unlikely pairing, the class has a wide remit of instilling "citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment," according to the national organization's website. "A big part of that is teaching them to be responsible citizens," senior naval science instructor James Stockman said.
For Carver, this is the second of such initiatives. Last semester, she and fellow cadet Bethany Mask collected over 200 items for a holiday toy drive, more than twice their goal.
This time, she's set a more ambitious target of 100 books each to Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools, to be donated to the library or distributed among classrooms at the principal's discretion.
The drive began Monday, with collection bins in the NJROTC classroom and the main office at Benjamin Russell, and runs through Friday, March 18. Contact Carver at kaelana.carver@acsk12.net or Stockman at james.stockman@acsk12.net for further information.