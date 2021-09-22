Benjamin Russell High School senior Madison Barnett was selected as a National Merit semifinalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
She is among a pool of 16,000 students — representing less than 1% of all U.S. high school seniors — in contention to become National Merit finalists.
This recognition is bestowed upon high school seniors who are among top scorers on the 2020 PSAT and National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
“We are very proud of Madison’s accomplishment,” Benjamin Russell principal Shannon Benefield said. “To be named as a semifinalist is testament to Madison’s hard work academically. We wish her the best as she competes to advance to the finalist level.”
According to a National Scholarship Corporation press release, to become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Finalists will be considered for $2,500 National Merit scholarships, plus additional corporate-sponsored and college/university-sponsored scholarships that will be announced later in the school year.