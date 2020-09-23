Benjamin Russell seniors are celebrating their final years of childhood amidst an ongoing pandemic and what should be one of the best years of their lives will look a little different than they expected.
As a result, BRHS assistant principal Tracy McGhee took a page out of other schools’ playbooks and offered students the opportunity to paint their parking spots on campus with individualized designs and for something a little extra special.
One student went above and beyond in kindness making another student’s day — and likely, year — even more special.
BRHS senior Torrie Mullins has autism and doesn’t drive, so her mother, special education advocate Melissa Mullins, planned to wait until all the seniors bought their spots then purchase one for her daughter anyway, simply so she could participate.
“Fast forward about three days and one of the senior class officers volunteered to allow Torrie to paint/decorate their spot,” Mullins said. “Not driving made participating a challenge for Torrie and the student recognized they could help with an act of kindness to bridge that gap.”
Senior Peyton Carr said he only goes to Benjamin Russell for one class so he knew it was more important to Torrie than it was for him.
“Torrie’s mom had emailed my mom (guidance counselor Kerrie Carr) asking if she knew anyone who didn’t plan on painting their spot because it was really important to her,” Carr said. “I’m not really there at all so I figured there is no reason for me to paint mine.”
Carr and Torrie have been the same grade for years and had one class together before but they don’t know each other well.
“I wasn’t going to really paint my spot; if all my friends did I would have,” Carr said. “So I said she could do mine.”
Mullins felt this was even more thoughtful as the student expected nothing in return. It was simply a compassionate gesture.
“I think the true beauty of this is there were no words even spoken between him and Torrie,” Mullins said. “It was simply another senior student that saw an opportunity to help another person and he did so without expecting any recognition.”
Mullins has said in the past how protective Torrie’s classmates are over her and how accepting they have been despite any social differences. But this particular act really had Mullins elated.
“I was really floored when Peyton’s mom called and asked if I would be OK with using the spot,” Mullins said. “We have some really awesome seniors in this class.”
Seniors spent Sunday painting their designs and personalizing their parking spots to add some excitement and recognition to their final time in school.
Torrie created her own design based around “Star Wars” — a theme that holds a lot of meaning for this family — with The Jedi Order Emblem and her name.
“It’s definitely a good story for her senior memory book,” Mullins said.
Mullins can’t say thank you enough to this kind soul who made Torrie feel extra special.
“Thank you to Peyton for being this kind of person and please carry that consideration for others and helpful spirit throughout your whole life,” Mullins said. “It makes a world of difference to people. We never know somebody else’s challenges, so making those silent gestures is what sets people apart.
“It gives me and Chris hope that as (Torrie) goes through her life that somewhere there are people that genuinely care and are willing to put self aside and do something for another human being.”
Mullins also wants nothing more than a normal year for Torrie and her fellow classmates.
“I just hope and pray to God they get a normal senior year,” Mullins said. “Did you know this class was predicted to be great? All their SAT scores and test scores coming from the middle school to the high school were off the carts. The administration has been waiting for them to get to this point. They’re truly a remarkable class.”
Seniors paid an extra $30 on top of their $30 parking permits to decorate their spots. Designs had to be approved by the administration but all were representative of each individual’s personality, hobbies or interests.
“Basically we’re trying to get them to tell us a little about themselves — what they’re interested in, their likes — we want them to personalize it,” McGhee said last month.
For those who did not participate, there are still spots available.