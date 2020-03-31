Benjamin Russell seniors have missed a lot of milestones due to school being shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus but Monday they were handed a pleasant surprise.
BRHS principal Anthony Wilkinson announced seniors who have passing average grades for the first-, second- and third-nine-week sessions of school are done with classes for the year.
“That’s 75% of their grades done so we decided to shut it down there,” Wilkinson said.
Any student not passing, which Wilkinson said is less than 10, can do credit recovery to still be able to finish out the year.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get them to a point where they can graduate, if at all possible,” Wilkinson said.
The administrative staff was given a couple of options for how to handle the 12th-graders and it was a unanimous decision to not continue learning for these students.
“We were out for spring break and out this week, so really that’s less than six weeks left,” Wilkinson said. “Technically when seniors come back from spring break anyway, school is the last thing on their minds. It could only hurt our kids if we brought them back and had them home doing online courses.”
The fact seniors have been dealt a disappointing card also aided in the decision making process.
“They’ll miss prom, graduation, student-athletes that can’t finish out their senior years; that sort of stuff hurts them,” Wilkinson said. “They won’t be able to walk down the hallways the last time, won’t be able to feel the freedom after taking final exams; that last kiss on prom night. Those things you remember when you’re a senior.”