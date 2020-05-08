Benjamin Russell administrators congratulated the top 10 seniors in BRHS’s Class of 2020 with in-person visits to the students’ homes to let them know how proud they were.
“Counselor Keri Carr had the idea to put signs in the yards of the top 10 seniors and we thought it was a great idea,” principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson said. “So the two assistant principals (Tracy McGhee and Jason Deason), me and (school resource) officer Brian Ray hopped in the police car and went to their houses and turned the sirens on.”
Ray chauffeured the group around to make a glaring entrance.
“We woke up the neighborhood as we came up to their houses,” Wilkinson said. “They came out; we gave them a sign and took pictures with it in their yards.”
Wilkinson said the students had an idea they would be coming by because he had to confirm their addresses and ensure they would be home.
“We gave them their medals and they were very appreciative,” Wilkinson said. “All their parents were there; it was great. We even traveled down to Jacksons Gap to get one of our top 10. She was staying at her dad’s down there.”
Usually the high school hosts a senior awards day where they receive scholarships and recognize the top 10 graduates but that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The top five seniors pick a staff member to receive an Apple Award, which is given to the faculty member who had the largest influence on their lives.
“This teacher impacted their life somehow; they were there for them or challenged them or coached them,” Wilkinson said. “Basically helped make them who they are.”
That is also usually done at the awards ceremony but Wilkinson plans to do a Facebook Live for each student to present his or her award to the chosen recipient. Those staff members will then receive a plaque.
“It’s always very exciting,” Wilkinson said.
Top 10 Benjamin Russell Class of 2020 seniors:
Valedictorian: Amiya Benson
Salutatorian: Andrew Caldwell
(the following in no particular order)
Lauren Tidwell
Cameron Kelley
Hailey Wingard
Bailey Underwood
Rachel Sanford
Camryn Benefield
Erin Smith
Kathryn Crutchfield