Alumni of the Benjamin Russell Future Farmers of America (FFA) will host a two-day rodeo to benefit the current BRHS students in the program.
Held Aug. 28-29, the Bice Motors Lake Martin Ram Rodeo will take place at the Alexander City Horse Riding Arena at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. Each day the gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
“The FFA alumni, who are past members and people in the community, are the ones putting on the rodeo but all proceeds are donated back to the FFA program for student events,” BRHS FFA adviser Josh Williams said. “We are the largest student organization at the high school right now and a large portion of those funds will help pay for membership dues.”
With more than 100 members currently, the FFA continues to grow each year. Williams said many students want to get involved but may not have the means to pay for dues, trips and competitions so donations help to offset those costs.
“We try to fund all student trips, competitions and conferences,” Williams said. “This year it will be a lot of virtual but they still need to do registration.”
In past years, Benjamin Russell FFA students traveled to district and state conferences and at least six students in the last three years have qualified to go to the national convention in Indianapolis to represent Alabama and BRHS.
“We’ve had 20 individuals win the state championship in the last four years,” Williams said. “We like to fund those experiences for students who are putting in the hard work.”
The BRHS program has made a comeback mostly in the last four years and Williams hopes it continues to grow moving forward. Fundraisers such as this rodeo help the program to do so.
“The alumni were looking for a way to give back and support the program and as we’ve grown we’ve looked for different ways to do that,” Williams said.
The Frontier Class Rodeo Company, a professional production company with experience hosting large events, will host this year’s rodeo.
“They do the large Clay County rodeo every year and will kind of model this one after some others they’ve done with this challenging summer,” Williams said.
The event will be modified from previous rodeos and include plenty of room for social distancing.
Members of two professional associations will be competing in typical rodeo events including bull riding, calf roping, bareback bronc riding and barrel racing.
“Businesses in the area did a good job sponsoring this and we appreciate all those who did even with this challenging year,” Williams said. “The sponsorships really helped with the cost of the rodeo by investing back into the students in the community. The proceeds from the ticket sales will all be donated back to the Benjamin Russell FFA as well.”
Tickets are two for $15 in advance or $10 each at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Alexander City Parks & Rec, Lake Martin Building Supply, Tractor Supply, Kowaliga Whole Health Pet Care and Benjamin Russell High School.
“I’m looking forward for people coming out and enjoying the show,” Williams said.
For additional information, contact Williams at 256-677-1209.