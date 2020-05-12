Lake Martin resident Mary Welden was overjoyed by the act of kindness exhibited by Benjamin Russell assistant principal Jason Deason. With his help, she threw an at-home graduation party for her son, Nick Welden, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jones, who both graduated from Loyola University Chicago and missed out on a real commencement ceremony.
“I waited too late to order caps and gowns to have a faux graduation party at our lake house,” Mary Welden said. “I thought, ‘Well, I dropped the ball.’”
She then realized BRHS and Loyola Chicago share the same school colors and on the off chance someone was there, she called the high school to ask a favor.
“I just called the high school’s main number and I guess the calls are being forwarded to Jason Deason because he answered while at his home,” Welden said. “And this makes matters even more unbelievable. His home was hit pretty hard by the straight-line winds (a few weeks ago) and you could hear the roofers in the background and he still took my call.”
Welden proceeded to tell Deason her plan and asked if the high school owned any graduation robes she could rent or borrow.
“He said it was his first year at the school but he knew students had to order them before Christmas break so they owned their caps and gowns,” Welden said. “But he had a bleeding heart for the situation and said, ‘I live a mile away; I’ll go up there and see what I can find.’ He said he’d give it his best shot.”
Deason found two old gowns that weren’t in the best shape and needed to be dry-cleaned but couldn’t find any caps.
“He said he’d keep looking but I told him he’d done enough.” Welden said. “But he went back to the school and found caps in the drama department. He went ahead and took everything to the dry cleaners and paid for it. This man has never met me. I’m telling you it was the largest act of kindness. He said, ‘Everyone’s graduation should be celebrated so if I can help you do this, I will.’”
When Welden picked up the dry-cleaned caps and gowns from Deason she handed him an envelope to cover the cost and also to make a donation to BRHS for his act of goodwill. Welden asked the donation to be split between the Spanish department and softball team because Nick majored in Spanish and finance and Jones played softball all four years at Loyola.
“I also gave him some extra cash for his time,” Welden said. “He texted me after I left and said, ‘Do you mind if I gave part of my money to a friend of mine that needs help?’ I was blown away. (Deason) is just a very kind, generous person.”
Jones has been staying with the Weldens for seven weeks because after spring break and school was canceled, Jones could not return home to Portage, Indiana. Jones’ mother is a medical professional and had to sign a release stating she had not been around anyone in order to work.
“We were able to video chat with Kylie’s parents (during the part) so they could see it too,” Welden said. “I called her mom and said, ‘You’re going to think I’m nuts.’ But she just started crying and said, ‘I can’t believe you’re going to have a graduation; that’s such a special day.’”
Nick Welden received his undergraduate degree in Spanish and finance this year and will stay at Loyola to complete a master’s in finance. He also plays golf for the school and will continue for one more year. While Nick grew up in Birmingham, he spent a lot of his childhood coming to Lake Martin with the Dixie Section Junior Golf program and knows many people from Tallapoosa County.
Jones grew up in Illinois and graduated from Loyola with a master’s degree in social work.
“We made this happen all because of this stranger that answered the phone,” Mery Welden said. “I think he’s my new best friend.”