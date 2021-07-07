Benjamin Russell High School's Class of 2021 raked in a collective $6,950,157 in scholarships, an all-time for the school despite a smaller percentage of seniors pursuing higher education overall.
After spending the last few months of their junior year in lockdown and their senior year in and out of virtual learning, this year's 12th-graders won a scholarship total up $1.4 million from 2020. Even 2019, "the before times," was succeeded by over $1 million.
"That's to me what makes it even more amazing," counselor Richard Burton said.
For this particular graduating class, however, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Burton was not surprised. Before the Class of 2021 even enrolled as ninth-graders four years ago he had been hearing good things from Alexander City Middle School.
"There was a buzz about this group being really academically sound," Burton said. "They lived up to the hype."
Overall, the class received 41 scholarship offers from colleges and universities and 44 scholarship offers from local, state and national organizations.
However, the high total came with an unexpected decline in the number of college-bound seniors overall, suggesting a smaller number of students each earning a greater amount of financial aid. While graduates headed to four-year college were up this year — 37% of the class, compared to 30% in 2020 — only 33% of the Class of 2021 will continue on to a two-year college, compared to 56% last year.
One difference, however, is that while last year's top scholarship awarder was Central Alabama Community College, this year it was an Ivy League University, all by one student.
Class of 2021's top destinations, ranked by combined scholarship money offered
1. Yale University
2. Huntingdon College
3. University of South Alabama
4. Central Alabama Community College
5. Auburn University
6. University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa
7. Fordham University
8. Troy University
9. Jacksonville State University
10. Southern Union State Community College
11. Tuskegee University
12. University of Montevallo
BRHS students graduating with honors
Cum Laude (GPA of 3.8-3.89) — Wyatt Luke Allen, Denver Curtis Benton, Tyler Edwin Brown, Madison Nicole Foster, Elizabeth Grace Oliver, Kailey Ema Pennington
Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.9-3.99) — Colton Mark Allen, Regan Nicole Ashworth, Ashlee Chance, Jamie Marie Causey, Adelyn Raye Fuller, Kenneth Brandon Welcher, Hunter James Worthy
Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 4.0+) — Allison JewellAnn Broom, Peyton Shaddix Carr, Cassiopeia Zahra Childress, Nethan Ray Crew, Landon Scott Daniel, Macy McCall Daniel, Lexi Ema Garrett, Robert Spencer Gilliland, Peyton Bragg Haas, Mary Grantleigh Hamby, Hailey Rose Helms, Jordan Eric Johnson, Matthew Logan Kelley, Jackson Brooks Kelly, Jaion Isaiah Kelly, Bexley McClellan Knight, Brady Allen Knox, Alexander Vincent Law, Jordan Virginia Law, Skyler Clark Oliver, Jordan Marie Osborne, Lillian Rose Parker, Garrett Michael Richardson, Kaitlyn Janiah Riggins, Anna Madison Riley, Kylee Faith Stark, Valerie Ann Tauro, Addison Claire Ward, Jayda Nicole Williams, Campbell Dalton Woods