As Brett Pritchard stands outside the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center, the memories of October 1999 return to him and when he first met the college dean herself.
“Dr. Betty Carol Graham, who the building is named after, believed in me and gave me an opportunity to lead the recruiting department when I was fresh out of college,” he said. “So, I took this on being very green in my first job, but I took it to heart.”
More than two decades later, he feels Graham rightfully placed her trust as Pritchard retires from his career at Central Alabama Community College after 25 years.
Pritchard’s heart for education and mentoring students seemed destined, given both his parents served as teachers.
“I love education. I grew up in a house of educators so it's in my blood,” Pritchard said. “Seeing students succeed, and finding out where they went with their careers is very rewarding.”
An Alexander City-native, he initially developed his passion for the profession while watching his parents hone the craft during their careers with the Alexander City school system.
According to Pritchard, his father dedicated 34 years of his life to serving as an assistant principal while his mother discovered her calling in the classroom as an English teacher and then guidance counselor at Benjamin Russell High School.
In a stroke of premonition, Pritchard fostered his love for CACC while attending the campus as a student. Beyond his classes, he found enjoyment in an extracurricular activity that forecasted his future career at the college.
“I was honored to be a student ambassador here when I was a student, and then blessed to be able to be an ambassador sponsor for 17 years,” he said. “My favorite experience probably was being able to be around such a good group of young men and women.”
Pritchard said he initially joined the college’s staff in the fall of 1999 at a pivotal time for school.
“Student enrollment was on the decline, but I took it personally wanting to grow this college by being over marketing, public relations and recruiting,” he said.
He said increasing student enrollment and charting the school’s bass teams rank among his proudest career accomplishments during his tenure with CACC.
Jeff Lynn said when he assumed the role of the college’s president in 2020, he immediately recognized Pritchard’s talent and designated him full-time to the role of school public relations.
“I think the world of Brett Pritchard, and he has really showcased what we do here at CACC for students, for industry and for the state,” Lynn said. “We really have enjoyed his tenure, and he will do good things in his post-retirement life as well.”
At 45 years-old, Pritchard said he feels fortunate to have dedicated 25 years of his life to serving CACC and the college’s students.
“I am very blessed I spent a majority of my life here on this campus,” he said. “This is just really a chapter of my life, a big chapter, that is closing, but CACC will always be part of me. I think there's a really bright future ahead here.”
Despite retiring from CACC, Pritchard said his future plans include more than a quiet homelife.
“I'm not going home to just kick my feet up. I'm going to pursue my other career in media and my company. I’m excited about doing that full-time for the next maybe 15 years, and then the good Lord willing, and I can go and properly retire.”
Pritchard said in the months ahead he plans to dedicate his time solely to serving as a play-by-play sports announcer at his company, R&B Sports Media. Pritchard will continue his role on the Alexander City Board of Education.