The time of year has come again for Russell Medical’s Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. This year’s theme is “tickled pink.”
The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at Central Alabama Community College’s Betty Carol Graham Center.
About 350 to 400 women attend the event every year including about 40 to 50 breast cancer survivors, according to Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy.
“Each year the goal is to honor and recognize those ladies who have battled breast cancer,” Foy said. “It’s definitely something the hospital looks forward to hosting very year.”
The luncheon will provide the audience with information on breast health and new guidelines.
Lisa Mills, a motivational humorist from Atlanta, is the guest speaker. Mills is an award-winning comedian, motivational speaker and author who speaks at hospitals, universities and military bases among other venues.
Mills was close to someone with breast cancer, according to Foy.
“She comes highly recommended,” Foy said.
Mills has been featured on Lifetime Network, NOW Network, Netflix, the Dove Channel, iHeart Radio and on the cover of Speaker Magazine. She’s recently published her book, “Lord Did I Really Shave My Legs for This?”
Foy said the event will be light and will have a special emphasis on early detection. The audience will be informed of the medical center’s new respiratory gaiting and will feature breast surgeons and others who help diagnose and treat breast cancer.
“We focus on breast health but we have a fun luncheon to be with each other,” Foy said. “It’s a good time for ladies to get together and remind each other the importance of self breast exams and mammograms.”
The event emphasizes women doing self-checks for lumps, having a yearly mammogram and meeting with their physicians.
“Early detection is definitely the key,” Foy said. “It’s something that every woman needs to be sure they’re being diligent with all three.”
Foy said breast cancer touches every life because most people know someone who was diagnosed with it and awareness is worth focusing on all year.
“Breast cancer is something we can all relate to,” Foy said.
Tickets are $15 each and those interested should RSVP to Foy at 256-329-7322. Foy said anyone interested in reserving a table should make sure to do so as spaces fill up. Tickets can also be purchased at the Russell Medical gift shop or marketing department.
“We have still got a lot of tickets left to sell,” Foy said. “It will be a fun luncheon we look forward to hosting it again… It is very popular. We have groups who love to get together and reserve tables.”