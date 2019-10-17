A local businesswoman is holding specials for breast cancer survivors this month out of the goodness of her heart — not for profit.
Shay Rogers, who owns downtown Alexander City business Shay Donna Aesthetics, is offering complimentary 3D areola tattooing for all breast cancer patients through the remainder of October.
“It’s free of charge,” Rogers said. “I don’t ask for anything in return. It’s just my way of giving back.”
Many breast cancer patients have to undergo a mastectomy which is the surgical partial or complete removal of one or both breasts.
Rogers explained some women have reconstruction surgery but a lot of surgeons don’t put the parts back on when removing a woman’s breasts so the tattooing is a way to give them back what they lost and make their breasts look as natural as possible.
As far as the actual process goes, Rogers said it isn’t something for women to be afraid of. It takes only about an hour and will not cause pain. Once the tattooing is complete, there isn’t a lot to worry about with the healing process.
“It’s really easy to take care of,” Rogers said. “There’s no down time. Healing is minimal to none.”
Areola tattooing is typically the finishing touch in the breast reconstruction phase. It’s a simple procedure and in the category of micropigmentation which involves the placement of colorants into the skin for the purpose of cosmetic enhancement, medical correction or aesthetic restoration.
The process is considered paramedical tattooing but Rogers said it’s very similar to body art tattooing.
“Touchups are not necessary but can enhance the coloring if fading does occur,” Rogers said.
Although she is featuring it this month as complimentary, areola tattooing is a service Rogers offers year-round.
Rogers is also offering $100 off any other cosmetic tattooing for breast cancer survivors. This includes eyebrows, eyeliner and lip tattooing as well as hair restoration and scar camouflage micropigmentation services.
Shay Donna Aesthetics is located at 124 Calhoun St. and Rogers can be contacted at 256-537-4307 or shay@shaydonnaaesthetics.com.