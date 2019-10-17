The Alexander City Fire Department has been wearing pink this month to help raise awareness for breast cancer and to raise funds to help locals who are fighting breast cancer.
“This is our eighth year to do this,” ACFD Capt. Jeff Brewer said.
Brewer said he noticed something about a decade ago when Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation was heavily promoting awareness he noticed something.
“I noticed another fire department wearing pink shirts,” Brewer said. “I asked why we couldn’t do something. I went to the chief and asked. We have been doing it ever since.”
The firefighters purchase shirts and sell some to the community.
The shirts have been out for a couple weeks and first responders are sporting them.
“Our guys can wear them on duty,” Brewer said. “We have firefighters wearing pink. We still have a few left. They are a little bit different every year. They are available by coming by Station 1 during the week during business hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Brewer said the proceeds raised from the sale of the T-shirts stay local.
“We have given the proceeds directly to those with breast cancer,” Brewer said. “We have given the proceeds to the foundation at (UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center). They help women get wigs when they lose their hair. They also help by giving gas vouchers to those who get treatment out of town.”
Brewer said the proceeds this year will go to another local organization that supports local breast cancer survivors.
“This year, like last year the money will go to Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE,” Brewer said. “They help local survivors. That is the big thing for us. We want the money to stay local and help local people.”