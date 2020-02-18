The Outlook newsroom staff recently welcomed a new face as Sylacauga resident Breanna Hill joined the team as a staff writer last week.
Hill was born and raised in Alabama and spent the first few years of her life residing in Alexander City before moving to Sylacauga. She graduated from Sylacauga High School in 2017 and is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in digital journalism at Jacksonville State University.
While working on her degree, Hill is arts and entertainment editor for JSU’s student-run newspaper, The Chanticleer, where she has worked for two years as an editor.
After receiving her degree, Hill plans on finding work that will let her continue her love for writing and editing. For now, she is working part time as an intern at Tallapoosa Publishers and hopes to gain skills she can use in her future career.
“Launching myself into the journalism world has been a crazy and exciting adventure,” Hill said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities given to me in order to advance my knowledge on the field.”
Hill is thrilled to become part of TPI’s newsroom.
“Writing is my biggest passion and I have been able to continue to work on that skill as an editor and now as an intern,” Hill said. “I’m always learning and discovering new skills that will benefit me in the future.”
At The Chanticleer, Hill writes and designs newspaper pages among other duties. She will bring those skills to TPI as she will be designing pages, writing stories and doing a little bit of everything in the newsroom.
“I am so excited to have Breanna as our intern,” managing editor Santana Wood said. “She is passionate about journalism and, during just her first week, has been up to any challenge I’ve given her. I love her attitude and think not only will she learn a lot with us here at TPI, but she will teach us some stuff as well.”
In her free time, Hill enjoys reading and spending time with her family.
“If you don’t find me with my nose buried in a book, you can probably find me enjoying a game night with my loving family,” Hill said.
Hill also enjoys watching horror movies, hiking and attending concerts with her friends and family.
“Get ready to see Breanna’s byline in the paper and probably get some phone calls from her on some stories as well,” Wood said. “She’s hitting the ground running with a great attitude and is a welcome addition and smiling face in our newsroom.”
Hill can be contacted at breanna.hill@alexcityoutlook.com or 256-414-3031.