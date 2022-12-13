Ben Russell shooting threat
All clear given after active shooter threat worried local parents and students at Benjamin Russell High School.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

An active shooter threat at Benjamin Russell High School caused a commotion Tuesday morning. That threat has been cleared, according to sources at the scene.

