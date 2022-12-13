An active shooter threat at Benjamin Russell High School caused a commotion Tuesday morning. That threat has been cleared, according to sources at the scene.
The active shooter threat is rumored to be part of a few other threats being called in to various Alabama schools.
In a call made to parents, the Alexander City Schools system stated that there would be an increase in police presence at the Alexander City schools to help with fears.
Alexander City police Chief Jay Turner said the state has notified him that there are now 21 schools in the state that have been alerted because of a call for an active shooter, but that the schools in the Alexander City area are safe.
"We responded to the school quickly and made entry. We searched the school and did not find a threat," said Turner. "We will have a larger presence there [at Benjamin Russell] and at other schools in the area. I am very proud of our officers. The first officers arrived on the scene and made entry. The search of the school went real quick and we had a large presence."
