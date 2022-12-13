Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene.
Alexander City police Chief Jay Turner said the scene was secured and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had been called in to the scene to conduct their investigation.
The FAA arrived on scene around 4 p.m. to take over the investigation.
Captain Jeff Brewer with the Alexander City Fire Department said one person was transferred to Russell Medical Center. The father of the pilot has stated that the pilot succumbed to his injuries. Law enforcement has not confirmed the death of the pilot.
This story will be updated with more information at a later time.
This story was updated Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:50 p.m. to correct the location of the crash. It was mistakenly reported that the plane crashed in Alexander City, but it actually crashed in Kellyton.
