Russell Medical has confirmed it treated 13 patients who were victims of the mass shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night.
According to a release sent to Tallapoosa Publishers, the Russell Medical Emergency Department was notified of a mass casualty event at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Following the notification, Russell Medical activated its disaster plan, mobilizing all available resources and personnel to provide appropriate and timely care to everyone involved.
Russell Medical received 13 patients, five of whom were stabilized then transferred to other facilities for a higher level of trauma care. Three of those victims were in critical care at the time of their transfer. The remaining eight patients were treated and discharged.
“It is saddening and regretful that tragedies like this must occur in order to reinforce the need for existence of small rural hospitals that provide the right care at the right time to the multiple communities it serves,” Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said in the release. “Russell Medical’s mission statement, ‘Being the best because we care,’ was never more in evidence than last Saturday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy.”
The press release did not include information on the patients’ injuries, ages or residences.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.
