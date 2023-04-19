Two arrests were finally made in connection with the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night in Dadeville, leaving four dead and 32 wounded.
On the Tallapoosa County Courthouse steps, ALEA public liaison Jeremy Burkett announced the names of the arrested suspects in regard to the ongoing investigation.
At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee were arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder.
According to Alabama law, reckless murder is defined as a murder “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he/she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself/herself, and thereby causes the death of another person,” reads alabama.gov’s website.
Burkett said this is still the early stages and that investigators appreciate the community's support thus far and they will need more going forward. he urged for those who have not yet come forward with information to do so.
"We need you to come forward for these families and these victims," he said.
He said law enforcement is ultimately concerned about pursing justice above all else.
"This is Alabama, and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we are going to put you in jail," he said.
The shooting initially occurred around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, according to officials, at Mahogany Masterpiece in downtown Dadeville. Jeremy Burkett, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) public affairs coordinator, said the shooting took place at a birthday party and it remains an ongoing investigation.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident resulted in four fatalities and 32 other wounded in the shooting; injuries included anyone that had medical treatment. That could range from a small medical treatment all the way to a critical medical condition.
The Outlook has confirmed the deaths of Dadeville High School seniors Phil Dowdell and KeKe Smith, Dadeville graduate Corbin Holston and Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Collins.
Dadeville police chief Johnathan Floyd asked for the community to be patient throughout this process because they have one opportunity to get this right. He said the Dadeville Police Department will do everything they can to ensure a successful prosecution.
"We have one chance to get this right. As the the police chief, we owe it to every person affected to make sure we are very methodically," he said.
Mike Segrest for District Attorney in the 5th Judicial Circuit said this is still just the beginning, and the four counts are only accounting for the four reported deaths. More charges are likely to come.
"I know there has been some frustration among our community about the lack of information, but this is a very complicated case," he said. "There will be pending charges. We have got a lot more victims."
Among them include several victims which remain the hospital, including at least four in critical condition, Segrest said.
Tallapoosa County Jail administrator Al Wilson would not confirm whether either McCullough is being detained within their facilities.
