Bond has been denied for all five shooting suspects who have been charged as adults in connection with the mass shooting in Dadeville on April 15.
According to Mike Segrest, district attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit, an order for no bond was entered for Wilson Lamar Hill, 20, and Willie Brown, 19, both of Auburn, as well as Johnny Brown, 19, Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee. All five have been charged with reckless murder.
The only other person charged in connection with the shooting, also arrested for reckless murder, is a 15-year-old male juvenile from Tuskegee whose name is not known at this time.
Details of what happened inside Mahogany Masterpiece, the scene of the mass shooting, finally started to emerge in Tuesday’s hearing. Prosecutors began to present evidence to decide whether or not the defendants should be held without bail.
At the time of Tuesday's hearing, only the 15-year-old was not being tried as an adult.
Aniah’s Law, which went into effect this year, gives a judge the ability to deny bond to those accused of violent crimes, including murder, and to keep those persons in jail until his or her trial date.
The Dadeville shooting occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. April 15 and left four dead and 32 wounded. The four fatalities were Dadeville seniors Phil Dowdell and KeKe Smith, Dadeville graduate Corbin Holston and Opelika graduate Marsiah Collins.
Putting the pieces together
Prosecuting attorney Mike Segrest, district attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit, called just one witness to the stand, and it was Jess Thornton, who has been with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for more than 18 years and is now an SBI Major Crimes Unit Special Agent.
Thornton said during his testimony “probably more than 100 people” — from witnesses to family members and friends — had been interviewed throughout the investigation so far, leading to many different accounts of what exactly happened inside Mahogany Masterpiece.
What he described upon arriving on scene around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 16, was nothing short of chaotic.
Thornton testified there were a minimum of 50 people at the birthday party, “but up to 60 or more.” According to Thornton, there were 89 shell casings found at the crime scene of four different calibers. He said the majority of the shell casings were from a 9 mm pistol, and possibly more than one; other casings were from a 22-caliber handgun, 45 mm, and a 40-caliber.
“Early on in the investigation I was informed we were looking at seven firearms,” Thornton said.
Of those seven firearms, it is believed by investigators all were handguns and at least one, possibly two, were altered to have a “switch,” which is illegal and allows a semi-automatic handgun to become automatic. Thornton said that information was based on witness and defendant statements as well as how witnesses described the gunfire inside as sounding “like a machine gun,” Thornton testified.
At the crime scene, only two guns were recovered, one of which was lying on Corbin Holston, 23, who was killed in the course of the shooting. The gun was on his chest, “almost as if it was placed there,” Thornton testified, although he also stated no witnesses to his knowledge had accused someone of placing the gun on Holston’s body.
The other gun at the scene was found in the pants of Marsiah Collins, 19, who died during the shooting. The gun on Collins’ person was not fired that night, according to Thornton.
The whereabouts of any other guns used in the shooting are not known at this time.
According to Thornton, five of the accused have admitted to being at the party and to shooting their firearms. The only one who had not, at the time of Tuesday’s hearing, was Willie Brown.
But Thornton testified Willie Brown is already a suspect in another shooting, which is being handled by the Auburn Police Department, and shell casings from that shooting matched the 40-caliber gun’s shell casings at the Dadeville shooting, indicating the same weapon had been used in both incidents.
Although only one of the weapons used during the shooting have been recovered, Thornton testified some of the shell casings at the scene were a match to a firearm found at the home of Hill’s father, where Hill has been living. Furthermore, when asked by a defense attorney if anyone had described the specific gun Johnny Brown shot, Thornton said Brown himself had described it during interviews with law enforcement.
How did the accused become involved with the party?
According to SBI special agent Jesse Thornton’s testimony, statements by the accused indicate all six knew each other. It is unknown at this time whether they were related and if so, how.
Thornton said the alleged shooters did not come together as one group but rather as smaller groups, according to their statements. When an announcement was made that anyone who had a gun and was over 18 years old needed to leave, all six accused were already at the party, according to Thornton’s testimony which he said was based on their own statements. The six had been there “for a while, over an hour,” before the shooting started, Thornton said.
According to testimony, the accused knew some of the people hosting the party and heard about it on social media.
Law enforcement has not shared any type of possible motive for the shooting, but Thornton did testify that some witness and suspect accounts implicated Corbin Holston as having been involved with the shooting.
Willie Brown’s defense attorney asked if Thornton had heard any statements saying “Holston was wearing a ski mask and possibly fired first,” which Thornton affirmed. However, Thornton also said there were witnesses who said otherwise. “There is a mixture,” he testified.
During his testimony, Thornton described the inside of Mahogany Masterpiece, a mostly one-room dance studio that measures approximately 38 feet long and 26 feet wide. There is only one entrance, a door at the front, and an additional small room and bathroom, but the party itself was centered in the main room, he said.
According to Thornton, the majority, “at least 60,” of the shell casings found were in the middle back corner in the right of the room when you walk in. He said multiple witnesses and the alleged shooters said they were in that middle back corner during the time of the shooting.
Thornton also testified the four deceased bodies were “toward the front, closer to the door, as soon as you walk in. They were pretty much laid next to each other in a side-by-side type manner.” He clarified a photo circulating on social media showing more shooting victims than the four deceased, saying some of those victims were in critical condition at the time the photo was taken.
What happened after the shooting?
While a lot of questions remain about the shooting and what happened in the moments before and after, Wilson Lamar Hill’s attorney Anna Parker pointed out there was about 3 ½ hours between the shooting and Thornton’s arrival to the scene, to which he agreed.
Parker then asked Thornton if he had any statements from Hill or anyone else saying at least one or more of the alleged shooters stayed on scene after the shooting, “helping,” to which Thornton said yes. He indicated there was an individual who had been shot that the alleged shooters knew, and Thornton testified some statements say the alleged shooter or shooters were trying to help the person shot.
From there, Thornton said based on their own statements, at least five and possibly all six of the alleged shooters met up together at a parking lot near the Tallassee football stadium.
From there, at least two of the suspects were either picked up by police or came to the police department willingly throughout the coming days, but no formal arrests were made until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Thornton said none of the accused resisted arrest or were “uncooperative,” per se, but he did testify the alleged shooters were not immediately truthful with investigators during their initial interviews.
Will the judge grant bail?
District attorney Mike Segrest argued the defendants should not be allowed bail, but all three of their attorneys pointed out that none of their clients has a criminal record. Although Willie Brown is currently a suspect in another shooting investigation in Auburn, his lawyer argued he had not missed a court appearance and did not have any convictions on his record.
Another reason for not granting bail would be due to a potential flight risk. The defense attorneys argued all three have ties to the community and strong family backgrounds. Lakessa Macon, mother of Wilson Lamar Hill, testified on his behalf, saying he would be welcome to stay with her while out on bail or even if he was under house arrest.
She said the actions Hill is being accused of are “very uncharacteristic” of him.
Segrest also argued that there could be a risk to either the public or to the alleged shooters themselves if they were granted bail. However, when asked by defense attorneys if there had been any threats to or by any of the three defendants, Thornton testified that “to his knowledge,” there had not been.
The decision is now in the hands of Tallapoosa County District Judge Kim Taylor, who said he would make his ruling within 24 hours. The ruling will be held at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
At Outlook press deadline, the results of the hearings for Tyreese McCullough, Travis McCullough and the 15-year-old juvenile had not been released, nor had the time of Wednesday’s hearing.