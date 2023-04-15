According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries as a result of a shooting that occurred at Mahogany's Masterpiece in Dadeville around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A shooting occurred in Dadeville on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany's Masterpiece around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police presence swarmed the scene and blocked off the crime scene, which ran from in front of PNC Bank to Mahogany's Masterpiece. Police have not confirmed at this time the number of victims, their conditions, or anything about the shooter.
Dadeville Police Department chief Jonathan Floyd and Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran have said there will be a press conference with more information, but as on 6:45 a.m. Sunday, no such conference had occurred.
Police from Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Jacksons Gap, Alexander City, New Site, Auburn, Opelika, Lee County and more.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to witnesses on scene, the shooting occurred at a 16th birthday party. Investigators worked through the night.
According to Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy, staff received notification at approximately midnight that the hospital would need to provide care for several victims relating to the incident.
“At probably midnight, I was notified that we would be receiving patients into our hospital from an incident that occurred in Dadeville, and it would appear that we were going to have several patients coming. From what I understand, there were quite a few people involved,” she said.
Foy said she could not provide an exact number of victims, the status of their injuries or whether any fatalities had occurred.
This story is ongoing and will be updated when we know more.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.