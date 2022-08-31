Local economic development and political leaders want SL Alabama to apologize for its behavior in allowing children to work in its Alexander City plant.
The company is accused of “employing oppressive child labor” in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Alabama. According to court records, SL Alabama has offered a proposed settlement where it agreed to not hire underage workers, verify the ages of workers hired through a staffing agency and to fire or discipline any managers aware of the use of underage workers.
The proposed settlement hasn’t been approved by federal courts. But local leaders believe SL Alabama needs to do more than just release words in a possible settlement not to hire children under the age of 16 again.
“The violations outlined in the complaint filed by U.S. Department of Labor in Federal District Court, August 22, 2022, admitted by SL Alabama, are violations of the trust and expectations the community put into the company when the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) recruited SL to locate to our area,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said. “The City of Alexander City, along with the (LMAEDA), are working to make sure that the infractions are acknowledged, corrected and a strongly worded apology issued for the shame and embarrassment their actions have caused the City of Alexander City and the area.”
Baird said citizens deserve more than the negative spotlight put on the area due to the actions of others.
“The City of Alexander City and (LMAEDA) sent a joint request for a statement on the violations and an apology to the community,” Baird said. “The reported acts in the Department of Labor’s complaint are egregious and unconscionable and demonstrate an utter disregard for the good faith support of all entities who worked to bring SL Alabama to the Lake Martin area. These actions unfairly tarnish the reputations of those who provided incentives to support SL Alabama, leaving SL a daunting task ahead to rebuild the relationships readily granted them and which they intentionally worked to undermine.”
The charges in the complaint alleges the company of employing minors under the age of 16, but the complaint gave no specifics on the charge. Alabama child labor laws prevent minors from working in a manufacturing environment if they are under the age of 16.
“Our future relationship with SL Alabama is fully reliant on their contrition for past misdeeds and commitment to an operation that is fully compliant with labor and all other laws and regulations, and their willingness to be a good corporate citizen in the Lake Martin area,” Baird said.
Tallapoosa County Commissioner and chairman of LMAEDA T.C Coley said much trust was put in the company and its executives when it decided to come to Alexander City in 2003 to produce headlights, rear combination lights and side mirrors for Hyundai and Kia.
“The leaders and citizens of the City of Alexander City provided the land and incentives to attract this business to the Airport Industrial Park,” Coley said. “We view this as a breach of trust that we unequivocally condemn.”
Coley said while city and economic development leaders agree the practice of hiring children is wrong, the wrongdoing should not be held over the heads of many area residents who found employment at SL Alabama.
“While we find the behavior described in the complaint deeply troubling, we are also here to support the almost 500 fulltime employees that are citizens in our community,” Coley said. “The egregious actions of the few responsible should in no way reflect on our industrious friends, relatives and neighbors who work with honor at the facility.”
LMAEDA Executive Director Chad Odom said LMAEDA will continue to support the local economy by retaining and expanding existing industry.
“While we deplore the actions of SL, we look forward to moving through these dark days, protecting and improving the jobs in our area and moving on to the bright future that lies ahead.” Odom said. “The city and the EDA are united in condemning the actions outlined in the complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Labor, but we encourage our citizens to be mindful that these actions do not reflect the integrity and spirit of all the hardworking people who are currently working with dignity at SL and bear no responsibility for these actions. Together, as a community, we will move through this, remembering that there are innocent people employed at SL Alabama who have done nothing but work hard to provide for their families through gainful employment.”
Baird and Odom said the staff of the City of Alexander City and the LMAEDA will continue to monitor the events relating to SL Alabama’s actions and subsequent corrective actions.