If Alexander City was a human, she would have the attributes of a strong, resilient Southern lady who has a lot of potential, a bright future, loves family and entertaining and is good looking and confident, according to a room of nearly 40 community members who met Monday evening at the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
While residents also said she may be the only thing standing in her way, the overwhelming perception was Alexander City is home and it’s the people who make her great.
As part of an exercise during a branding meeting spearheaded by Main Street Alexander City, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, City of Alexander City and Lake Martin Tourism Association, one of the requests was to describe the town as if it was a person.
Tripp Muldrow with Muldrow & Associates out of Greenville, South Carolina, and graphic designer/art director Shawn Terpack have been hired by the four partnering organizations to hone in on a consistent brand and identity to accurately showcase the town in the best light for visitors, residents and potential businesses.
“We need to figure out what ties us all together,” Muldrow said. “It’s not just a logo, tagline and colors — it’s a narrative that reflects how you all feel about Alexander City.”
During the event, a public discussion was held to gather input about the personality of the town. Muldrow asked five purposeful questions to the room to get a better feel of residents’ views of their hometown.
“If you could capture the picture-perfect postcard of Alexander City, what would be on it?” he began by asking.
Answers from the room ranged from images of downtown — including Farmers Market, Main Street, Carlisle’s Drugs, Jazz Fest and kids smiling — to well-known activities such as baseball at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, Wind Creek State Park, kayaking on the Tallapoosa River and Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, along with iconic scenes of Lake Martin.
While Muldrow explained answers to all questions could range from positive to negative and snarky, the overwhelming response from the crowd remained nostalgic and optimistic.
Muldrow also asked what was missing from Alexander City and the top things someone should know about the town and eventually concluded with on one word to describe it.
“Friendly,” “home,” “welcoming,” “authentic,” “special,” “quaint” and “surprising” were the top representations that rang out along with a large focus on the people who make the town great.
“We have heard multiple times throughout the day mentioning the people here,” Muldrow said. “From kids going through school all together K through 12 and young people and families wanting to move back home to the strength and resilience of the population.”
One main concern was raised regarding separating Alexander City and branding it outside of its Lake Martin connection but Muldrow said a delicate balance of the two make up the community.
“It’s OK to own those things but you also want to come back to the center and heart of the city,” he said. “Embrace the surrounding attractions. You don’t want someone else to claim them, but remember it would not be Alexander City without those things.”
A total of five additional invitation-only roundtables from community leaders were held Monday and Tuesday, and the culminating data will produce a brand for Alexander City.
“I hope you will all be very proud to tell your story about the community,” Muldrow said. “We really appreciate the time you took to come out and share your thoughts.”
The initial results from their findings will be presented today to the steering committee made up of two members of each partner group (Main Street, city, chamber, tourism association) with feedback from the four city organizations. Muldrow and Terpack will then come back in about four to six weeks with a more definitive plan. Today’s meeting is not open to the public but a public meeting will be held when the Muldrow and Terpack return with a plan.
Muldrow was part of a five-person team initially brought in by Main Street Alexander City in April as part of a Resource Refresh program provided by Main Street Alabama. One of the findings from that three-day session was Alexander City needed a cohesive brand. City officials, chamber and tourism director all jumped on board to work toward that mission collaboratively.