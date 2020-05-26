When Madison Fuller’s parents were both diagnosed with diabetes within six months of one another, she saw an opportunity to combine her love of baking with an experimental way for her family to still enjoy sweets.
Fuller brought this vision to life with the help of Benjamin Russell’s Wildcat Entrepreneur Academy program during her junior year.
“I started MG Bakes around this time last year,” Fuller said. “The Wildcat Academy grant gave me the opportunity to go out and buy ingredients that would help me with my recipes.”
The entrepreneur program at the high school is an intensive yearlong class with the second semester pairing up students with community mentors to flesh out successful business proposals. These plans are then presented to a board of investors, similar to the TV show “Shark Tank.” Participants are then granted funds to help with startup costs of their companies.
“I always knew I wanted to be in some type of business and I most definitely learned some really great things through the program,” Fuller said. “You really don’t know what all goes into a business until you learn the background behind it.”
MG Bakes is a low-carb, diabetic-friendly bakery and the menu can be found on the MG Bakes’ Facebook page.
“I can also take anything upon request and if I can’t do something I will just let them know,” Fuller said. “Right now everything is diabetic but I can also make other regular bakery items.”
Fuller said when she kicked off her business last year it was going really well. She took a little break around Christmastime then the coronavirus pandemic hit, so business has slowed down.
“I kind of laid back in December 2019 to try to give myself a break from the business world,” she said. “I went back the first of the year and things just didn’t pick back up. I’m hoping once the COVID-19 virus goes away, I can start back up into making both diabetic sweets and regular treats.”
Last year, Fuller also tried her hand as a farmers market vendor, which she didn’t stick with but learned a lot from.
“It was a good experience,” Fuller said. “I learned kind of how to price things out because a lot of people don’t understand these are special ingredients going into these desserts. I have to explain that this is why they’re more expensive than a regular 12-pack of cookies from Walmart.”
A lot of Fuller’s recipes came from experimenting and swapping out diabetic-friendly ingredients in regular dessert recipes.
“I went to Pinterest first and saw how they were incorporating this stuff and how to replace items in regular sugar sweets,” she said. “It was a lot of trial and error. I would bring cookies to school for my friends to try and you could tell by their facial expressions if it was a yes or a no.”
As a graduating senior, Fuller plans on attending Central Alabama Community College in the fall for two years to major in business, then study online at Auburn University to finish a bachelor’s degree.
“I can graduate a little earlier if I stay on top of it and plan on going into human resources and having my business as a side job,” Fuller said. “At first my plan was to open a storefront but with everything going on right now, that’s on the back burner. I’m working out of my home kitchen and will get to that at a later date. Once I’m done with college, I’ll possibly get a bakery going. I kind of have to wait and see.”
To place an order from MG Bakes, visit the Facebook page and comment on a post or send a direct message.
“For anyone looking to start a business or go through the program, I would say, just do it,” Fuller said. “You never know until you try. You can always fail and try it again or you could be out there making millions. You never know. It’s tough but in the end it’s really worth it.”