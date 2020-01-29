The Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin area has been temporarily shut down but officials said they hope it will be up and running again Thursday. The organization was discovered to be uninsured but is in the process of solving the issue, according to Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller.
Fuller said the liability issue was discovered Tuesday and is currently being resolved as the club awaits a policy to be bound from its insurance company.
“Our utmost concern is the safety of the kids and we know having a safe place to go after school is very important,” Fuller said. “The kids come first. We’re glad this is being resolved as quickly as it was discovered.”
Parents have been notified and if the issue persists, Fuller believes a group of community partners will band together to find a long-term solution for the children who depend on the Boys & Girls Club for afterschool care.
Fuller said the club is going through a transition period as new board members have been named and unit director Bridgett Harrell is serving as interim director.
“She loves the kids,” Fuller said. “Her passion for this shines.”