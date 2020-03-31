For more than 20 years, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area has served local youngsters but it won’t anymore as it’s closed indefinitely.
Boys and Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area board chair Carol Gowan said fundraising challenges from the coronavirus crisis and other issues forced it to close Friday.
“It is with great sadness we are having to close the Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area,” Gowan said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented fundraising challenges. We rely on government and foundation grants, corporate sponsors, individual donors as well as fees from parents.”
The organization was trying to emerge from issues surrounding insurance and funding before the spread of the coronavirus. In an effort to save money, it closed its administrative office on Cherokee Road last month to save money and moved to an office in the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex provided by the City of Alexander City. Earlier this year, children in the program were supported for two weeks by the Alexander City Housing Authority and Alexander City Schools as it solved an insurance issue.
Gowan, who joined the board in August 2019, was trying to help save the program with new board members and other volunteers.
“We were open and transparent,” Gowan said. “We had set policies in place setting a limit on expenditures without board approval. Bills were to be paid by the accountant and we were working diligently to hold two fundraisers. The board members really stepped up; not only have they contributed their time but financially too.”
Before a decision on closure was made, parents held a fundraiser taking orders for fried fish and wings in early March.
But Gowan and the board decided the time was not right to continue the efforts to save the club.
The Boys & Girls Club “Power Hour” is gone which interim executive director and CEO Brigett Harrell said assisted children with tutoring, homework and quiet time. Other programs presented material on how to be healthy, social skills, leadership, character and Bible-based programs.
Children also looked forward to “Triple Play.”
“They got to play,” Harrell said. “It was most important to the kids. They would rather play than ‘Power Hour.’”
The program had 155 children on its rolls between units in Alexander City and Goodwater. In Alexander City 83 were enrolled and the number swelled to more than 120 during summer camps when school was out.
Gowan and Harrell were very thankful for those who helped the organization in the past, especially the last several months.
Gowan left open the possibility of the program coming back to Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.
“We have provided a safe and nurturing environment for children and youth to grow, learn and mature into productive citizens,” Gowan said. “It is our hope that in the future we will again be able to offer our services to families in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.”