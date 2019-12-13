Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area received more than $2,000 at its “We Are One” community breakfast Dec. 6 held at the United Way conference room. The money will go toward the 2020 year for program materials and scholarships for kids who need assistance at the local units, according to a press release.
Mike Lutzenkirchen, of the Lutzie 43 Foundation, spoke to the audience about his son, Phillip.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation department director Sonny Wilson and Tallapoosa County District 3 Commissioner John McKelvey received the “Helping Hands Award.” Lake Martin Area United Way director Sharon Fuller and Alexander City councilmember Buffy Colvin were each given the “Friendship Award.”