The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Martin is expanding its Coosa County afterschool program to the Hanover and Rockford areas.
Club director Melissa Reynolds said it’s hard to bus children from that area to Goodwater’s afterschool program.
“We have one in Goodwater, so this will be an extension of the Goodwater unit,” Reynolds said. “This will be a central location for parents for the kids to stay after school where they can pick them up after their work centrally located near their homes on that side of the county.”
Currently, 48 children attend the afterschool program in Goodwater and Reynolds is hoping about 50 will enroll in the Rockford program.
“My hope for the program is that it will grow fast, that it will have a lot of parent involvement and have a lot of teachers reap the success of our program,” Reynolds said. “Our concentration this year is literacy and I hope that we can help these kids go on to a brighter future in the years to come.”
Many children in the Coosa County program struggle with reading and math, according to Reynolds.
“(We’re) just hoping that the parents will let their kids participate and it’s something to help our struggling kids,” Rockford afterschool program director Dytisha Goodgame said.
The local Boys & Girls Club provides tutoring, youth development programs, health and life activities, arts and crafts, sports and fitness activities, outside adventures and snacks, drinks and food.
“The main thing the Boys & Girls Club does is we provide kids an afterschool program where they don’t go home and stay home by themselves,” Reynolds said. “We provide them snacks and we provide them dinner.”
Reynolds said helping with homework is one of the biggest aspects of the club.
“(When) kids get out of school, parents working don’t have time to do homework in the afternoon so we help tutor and get their homework done,” Reynolds said.
The afterschool program in Rockford is $18 a week and will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Coosa Elementary School, located at 95 County Rd. 75 in Rockford.
Applications are available at the Central Coosa School office, online and at the Boys & Girls Club office at 1009 Cherokee Rd.
For more information, contact Goodgame at 256-794-7637.