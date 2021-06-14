The boy scouts and cub scouts of Troop and Pack 67 performed a flag retirement ceremony at St. James Episcopal Church Monday evening.
The scouts and leaders retired a faded and tattered American Flag in a ceremonial burning. During the ceremony the flag was separated into four parts.
“We leave the blue field intact because no one should let this union be broken,” said Scoutmaster Wesley Crew.
Scouts then placed the quartered flag into the fire, retiring them. The ashes from the fire will be buried in the church’s memorial garden. The grommets will be saved and given to two of the scouts who attended.
The troop has received around 60 flags to be retired, including one with 48 stars. The flag dates prior to 1959 when Hawaii and Alaska were added. This flag will not be retired and will instead be preserved.
The flags not retired in the ceremony will be retired at Radney Funeral Home and the ashes will be buried in the garden with the ceremonial flag.