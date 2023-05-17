An Alexander City man is facing felony charges for possessing child pornography.
The Alexander City Police Department arrested Kent Lamar Jones last week for possession of child pornography. According to ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood, the arrest occurred on May 5 and police subsequently transported him to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
The 28 year-old faces 17 possession counts, a Class C felony, with each count potentially carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to Alabama law.
Based on court records, his bond has been set at $172,000. According to Al Wilson, Tallapoosa County jail administrator, he remains detained at the jail.
Court documents also state Jones was arrested for possession with the intent to disseminate obscene material containing visual depictions of people under 17 years-old in obscene acts.
Jones is charged with several drug offenses as well, including one count of each: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A court hearing is scheduled for June 14 with Tallapoosa County District Judge Kim Taylor serving as the assigned judge.
