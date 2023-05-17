Kent Lamar Jones
A mugshot of Jones taken at the Tallapoosa County Jail. He stands accused of over a dozen charges related to child pornography.

 Submitted / The Outlook

An Alexander City man is facing felony charges for possessing child pornography.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

