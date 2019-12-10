A judge has lowered the bond to $150,000 for David Burkhalter allowing his release from the Randolph County Jail as he awaits trial.
Burkhalter and his attorneys went before Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steve Perryman last week in Wedowee to seek a reduction in Burkhalter’s $750,000 bond on multiple charges related to the enticement and rape of a student. Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said his office fought to keep the bond in place.
Burkhalter, 31, of Ashland has been indicted in Randolph County on two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sodomy, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of violation of the school employee sex act and one count of enticing a child to enter a vehicle. He was arrested in February and held on a $1.5 million bond which was lowered to $750,000 during a preliminary hearing in April.
Duerr said Perryman originally lowered the bond to $250,000 at last week’s hearing but family members said in the hearing that would be the same as no bond as they didn’t have $250,000 in property to post for bond.
Court records show Burkhalter’s bond was lowered to $150,000 with the conditions he must wear an ankle monitor and not have any contact with the victim. The $150,000 bond was posted Friday and Burkhalter was transferred to Clay County to answer charges surrounding the relationship. In Clay County, Burkhalter was charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a minor and interference with child custody surrounding the relationship.
Warrants for the charges in Clay County filed against Burkhalter in February and put in court records Monday allege Burkhalter contacted the student by a “cellular device requesting the juvenile victim’s address before traveling to meet the victim for sexual activity...transported the juvenile to the Patriot Fuel Center in Clay County, Alabama prior to sexual relations with the juvenile.”
Burkhalter posted a $30,000 bond Monday and is headed to Calhoun County to answer more charges.
In the April hearing details emerged about a relationship between Burkhalter, who was a math teacher and basketball coach at Randolph County High School, and a 15-year-old student. The student alleged she and Burkhalter had sexual encounters during Christmas break in 2018 in a Calhoun County hotel and in Burkhalter’s vehicle on dirt roads. The relationship was revealed to school authorities by another student and an investigation was started.
In Randolph County, all but the enticing charge are Class B felonies, which carry a two- to 20-year prison sentence; the enticing charge is a Class C felony, which carries a one- to 10-year prison sentence if Burkhalter is found guilty.
In Clay County, both the enticing charge and interference with child custody are Class C felonies that carry a one- to 10-year prison sentence if Burkhalter is found guilty.
At press time, it was unknown what charges Burkhalter faces in Calhoun County or his bond.