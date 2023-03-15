Bomb threat
First responders, including Alexander City police and fire departments and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office formed a perimeter around the McDonald’s in Alex City Market Place Friday in response to a threat. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City Police Department is continuing to investigate a reported bomb threat sent to an Alexander City business last week.  

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

