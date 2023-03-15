First responders, including Alexander City police and fire departments and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office formed a perimeter around the McDonald’s in Alex City Market Place Friday in response to a threat.
The Alexander City Police Department is continuing to investigate a reported bomb threat sent to an Alexander City business last week.
According to ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood, officers initially responded to an incident Fridayin the Alex City Market Place shopping centerafter a McDonald’s employee received a threat.
Law enforcement responded to the scene resulting in the areabeing blocked off while officers investigated. A perimeter around McDonald’s was formed.The building was then determined to be cleared by employees with officers, according to Easterwood.
Easterwood said the department could provide no updates regarding the incident but said the case remains an open investigation.
In addition to the ACPD, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexander City Fire Department responded to the scene.
...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...West and southern sections of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
