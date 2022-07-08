School leaders are debating the fate of the current Reeltown Elementary school, which will soon be vacant as students transition to new facilities this fall.
Possible uses for the nearly 100-year-old schoolhouse were considered during a regularly called board of education meeting on Thursday, July 7.
Superintendent Ray Porter initiated the discussion, proposing that the board gather community proposals for the structure and select among those submissions.
“In my tenure, I'm not gonna recommend selling a building or tearing one down. So, if we can use it to help our students then we should do that, but with benefit to the board as well,” Porter said. “So my recommendation to the board is that we submit several proposals, or a guideline for a proposal and request from the public for possible uses for that building.”
Much of these conversations stem from Tallapoosa County Schools approving a multi-million-dollar contract in 2020 to replace the Reeltown Elementary schoolhouse with a larger facility. Built in 1929, school leaders feel the current building has outgrown its outdated technology and architecture and exceeded its capacity as the student population continues to expand.
Porter explained that development on the new elementary school is nearly complete. With construction in the final stages, Porter said that now is the time to find a use before the school district is saddled with maintenance costs for an empty building.
Board member Martin Johnson hesitated transferring ownership of the entire building to the community as he predicted some of the campus buildings may need to remain as classrooms as Reeltown’s population continues to rapidly grow.
“I think the front classrooms that you are talking about will be fine, but as far as making any kinds of plans for the old classrooms that go down the highway, I don’t think we need to tie any of that up,” Johnson said. “Because the way Reeltown is growing, in a few years, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have to use that part.”
According to 2020 Census results released last year, Reeltown, despite its size, was the only Tallapoosa County community to see significant growth in the past 10 years. Johnson feels the building could serve as an eventual middle school should student overpopulation occur.
Johnson also feels that the Tallapoosa County residents lack the resources and manpower necessary to maintain the entire campus, and specifically recalled the community's struggle to upkeep Union School when it became vacant.
“I had some community folks approach me wanting us to keep the whole school and they said that the community can keep it up. I said you don't realize what it would take to upkeep that whole building,” he said.
Even with higher maintenance, Board member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton expressed support for more community autonomy over the building, noting other communities' success with such endeavors.
“Let the community take over. There have been very successful schools in this state that have used abandoned buildings or schools for the community and it has worked out very well,” Woodyard-Hamilton said.
Either way, Board President Carla Talton added she does not want the school district stuck with a vacant building that must be maintained.
“We don't need to keep supporting all these buildings that we do not use,” Talton said.
Porter aimed for a compromise, encouraging the board to lease part of the building to the community, but it be on a rolling basis in case the school district requires additional space or classrooms at some point.
“In the front building … it will all be educational, and for the community and we will rent the facility in some way. What I'm talking about would not be a 99-year lease like we have done in the past. It would be a five-year lease to someone, a short-term lease,” Porter said.
Currently, only Crossroads Learning Center, a daycare in Reeltown, has submitted a proposal for an after-school care program in the facility. Porter expressed that he is hoping for additional proposals in the coming weeks.
The school district will outline a more official community feedback process concerning the school building in the months ahead.