The Alexander City Board of Education announced at Tuesday’s board meeting it is close to securing finances for its capital project building a new high school. With the approval of FCStone’s proposed bond structure, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said he is close to taking next steps toward signing the loans for the project.
Chief financial officer Rhonda Blythe said the schools’ finances are in good shape. By the end of March, there was a decrease in the excess of expenses over revenues and had about $6.8 million in cash in its general fund with almost five months in reserve. Expenditures are down because only utilities and payroll are being paid for at this time, Blythe said. The board also renewed its CD, which matured in March and earned $91,000 in interest.
The board also:
• Approved minutes from March 17 and March 31 meetings
• Approved a resolution to support the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant for Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools, which is done annually
• Announced two teachers and one student have tested positive for COVID-19