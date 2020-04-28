The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved Monday a bid submitted by First Team Construction for construction of a new elementary school at Reeltown. The more than 90-year-old building was in desperate need of an upgrade and Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle was even more proud the approved bid came in under budget.
With five bids in the ring, First Team Construction out of Auburn came in lowest at $12,551,100, which equates to $185 per square foot.
“We haven’t seen those kinds of numbers since the (2009-10) year when it was the middle of the recession,” Windle said. “We were all surprised by that and excited with this bid and what it came in at.”
The bids ranged from companies in Birmingham, Cullman, Auburn and Columbus, Georgia, and all were very competitive Windle said.
“We are familiar with First Team,” Windle said. “They built Reeltown High School and the new (Tallapoosa County) Department of Human Resources in Dadeville.”
Windle thanked this effort to McKee and Associates for its architectural bid and schools facilities management supervisor Dwayne Johnson for his hard work during the pre-bid process.
“They knew the money we had budgeted and also knew if they were or were not within our budget limitations or very close we would not accept the bid,” Windle said.
Johnson said even with architectural fees and an amount built in for a change order, the bid still came in under budget.
“There is a contingency of 2% or $296,108 built in but we almost don’t entertain change orders in our construction today,” Windle said. “If our history with Mr. Johnson and how he manages everything watching over our projects is an indication, that’s another big savings; we get it right up front.”
The new school will include a gymnasium that doubles as a safe room for both elementary and high school students for inclement weather.
“Times change rapidly in our economy and one of the reasons we got the kinds of bids we did is timing,” Windle said. “Timing has a lot to do with things happening and in a positive way.”
Windle said the school system is in the best financial shape the Tallapoosa County BOE has ever been in, tracking minutes back to the 1940s.
