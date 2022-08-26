A missing boater's body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday.
At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered.
According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. McKinney’s body was recovered approximately 200 yards from his campsite located at the park.
The joint recovery effort was conducted by Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Squad, State Park Rangers from Wind Creek State Park, Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross along with troopers with ALEA's Marine Patrol Division.
No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.
