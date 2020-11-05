The coronavirus pandemic has benefitted the boating industry despite March shutdowns, if the sales figures of Russell Marine Boating & Outdoor Center are any indication.
Russell Marine president Dave Commander spoke about the industry’s success in the latest installment of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Lake series. The chamber is presenting the annual event as a web series this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been an unbelievable year,” Commander told chamber president and CEO Ed Collari. “And I say unbelievable because back in March we were looking at the stock market going down.”
Boat manufacturers — not to mention entire states — were also shutting down, he said. Russell Marine itself had to close for a few weeks per state orders.
Commander feared the worst.
“But just the opposite happened,” he said. “We sold more boats this past year than we’ve ever sold.”
For the same reason more properties are being sold on Lake Martin this year, boating is amenable to the pandemic.
“What a better place to social distance yourself than Lake Martin,” Commander said.
Low interest rates and gas prices have also helped, as well as a lack of alternatives for recreation.
“A lot of people that had all this disposable income were planning on going to Disney World or to Europe,” Commander said. “Guess what — they did not go.”
Instead many of them vacationed locally and bought boats. Indeed, the number of first-time buyers increased by 33% this year, Commander said.
Russell Marine boat sales overall increased by 40%. The store was not the only one to benefit.
“All of the dealers in Alabama have had a really good year,” he said.
Inventory, meanwhile, has been a challenge.
“Not only did we have over-demand because of this disposable income, a lot of the manufacturers were shut down for two months,” Commander said.
This made it difficult to fulfill demand for both entire boats and boat parts, as demand for service was up as well.
The last Sea Doo jet ski, for example, was sold in May and inventory won’t be restocked until November, Russell Marine manager Allan Cutts said.
“That’s been the backlog that COVID created,” he said. “That’s probably been the hardest thing, with people coming in wanting a specific boat. There’s lead times with them now.”
Cutts said Russell Marine is trying to get customers to be patient.