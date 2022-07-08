Jeff Cochran hosted the Lake Martin Realty charity golf tournament this past week. Lakeside Marina sold a boat while there and took a portion of that sale and donated it to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. Currently the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch campus consists of five ranch homes, two staff houses, an office, chapel, gym, pool, pond and various support buildings.
The ranchers attend Reeltown School, where they are involved in various extra-curricular activities. They are very active in youth programs and attend local churches. The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is part of The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, a charitable, nonprofit corporation, sponsored by the Alabama Sheriffs' Association and managed by a board of trustees.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values between 105 and 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&