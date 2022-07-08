boat sale 1.jpg

Jeff Cochran hosted the Lake Martin Realty charity golf tournament this past week. Lakeside Marina sold a boat while there and took a portion of that sale and donated it to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. Currently the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch campus consists of five ranch homes, two staff houses, an office, chapel, gym, pool, pond and various support buildings.

The ranchers attend Reeltown School, where they are involved in various extra-curricular activities. They are very active in youth programs and attend local churches. The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is part of The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, a charitable, nonprofit corporation, sponsored by the Alabama Sheriffs' Association and managed by a board of trustees.

