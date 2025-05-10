...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible over
areas that are already saturated from rainfall over the past 48
hours.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton,
Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson,
Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega,
Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.
* WHEN...Through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Urban areas will
also be more susceptible to flash flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Saturated soil conditions are present due to rainfall amounts
between 2 and 4 inches with locally higher amounts over the
last 48 hours. Storms capable of producing torrential
rainfall are expected to develop in bands and move over
similar areas. An additional 1.5 to 2 inches of rain with
locally higher amounts will be possible through Monday
afternoon over the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us.