Southern soul and blues music will soon fill the air in Alexander City.
The annual Blues in the Park is back, and Tyrone Oliver, local music icon Iceberg Slim, said they have organized a great lineup for this year.
Some familiar names on the list include Joe D. from Montgomery, Mz. Poochie from Montgomery, JaLi The Gentleman from Phoenix City and Toia Jones from Montgomery.
The Blues in the Park committee is also bringing new talent to the area including Gwen Yvette from South Carolina, Mzz. Cookie from Virginia and Kandy Janai from Florida.
So that all ages can come out and enjoy, Oliver said they intentionally keep the music clean.
“We have a family atmosphere,” he said. “My great grandson is going to be celebrating his fourth birthday out there.”
Oliver has been in the music industry for about 50 years. The idea for Blues in the Park began while he was the master of ceremonies (M.C.) for concerts in Camden. At the time, he thought to himself “we can do this at home.” Oliver said after taking notes from Jazzfest, Blues in the Park was born.
“The first year was great; it’s been better ever since,” he said. “Last year was really, really strong. This year I believe it’s going to be a blow out.”
Blues in the Park was declared an annual event in Alexander City during its third year. The event has community sponsors, city funding and the recruitment for new musicians never stops.
At this point, Oliver said artists are seeking them out, and this year they have had to turn people away. One record company out of Houston has already asked to be a part of next year’s lineup.
With that, Blues in the Park is also about spreading Alexander City’s reach. He said he feels the city is fairly known with the southeast, but now they are reaching up to the east coast.
“We are bringing different people to the area, and we are showing what Alex City has to offer,” he said. “And we are allowing — I like this word; it's a great word — inclusion. Many times, people who look like me were not included. We want to show Alex City is inclusive and that we have a whole lot to offer.”
The seventh annual Blues in the Park is May 20 at Strand Park. Tent set up for sponsors and vendors is at 8 a.m. For everyone else, set up begins at 10 a.m.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can call 256-496-1958 for more information.
