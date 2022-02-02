Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is accepting applications for grants up to $10,000 as part of its Be Healthy School Grant Program, aimed at preventing childhood obesity. A total of $250,000 is available, to be awarded to 25 public and private schools serving elementary- and middle school-aged children.
Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded more than $2.3 million in 227 Be Healthy School Grants statewide, impacting over 119,000 students.
Past grant winners include Central Coosa Elementary in 2016 and Horseshoe Bend School and Wetumpka Middle School in 2021.
"We continue to see firsthand excellent results in schools across our state that are benefitting from the Be Healthy School Grant Program," Blue Cross community relations manager Tim King said. "We are proud to make this investment in Alabama’s children in an ongoing effort to help them lead the healthiest lives possible, now and long-term."
The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that emphasize increased exercise and nutrition education involvement during the school year. Last year, Horseshoe Bend School was awarded a grant for new P.E. equipment.
"It's allowed us to buy a lot of equipment that we needed more of or just didn't have," P.E. teacher T.C. Browne said at the time. "And it gives the kids another option of different games that we can play, different skills that they can learn to help them all through their life to stay physically fit and active."
Applications can be made on the Blue Cross website by Friday, April 8.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is a health insurer with individual and corporate plans.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton,
Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and
Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall are possible Thursday morning
through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of one to three
inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&