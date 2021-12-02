20211202 Funeral Home Fire 002.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Firefighters from multiple departments fought a blaze at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 in Camp Hill Thursday morning. No one was injured in the blaze and family members being helped by the funeral home were fine.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

A fire burned down Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 between Camp Hill and Dadeville on Thursday. Owner Joseph Dean III said everyone was safe.

“Everybody is fine,” Dean said as the building was still ablaze. “Everybody that was living and unliving is fine — all of that’s fine.”

PHOTOS: Fire at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers

1 of 11

The Dadeville Fire Department was first on the scene but was assisted by almost every volunteer fire department in the area through the support of tanker trucks shuttling water from a mile away. Tankers from Stillwaters, Paces Point, Jacksons Gap, Eagle Creek and Camp Hill volunteer fire departments.

Dean said the funeral home will still be able to operate as normal through other locations.

“Business will continue as normal through Fredrick Dean in Opelika,” Dean said. “We will be alright.”

While the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, Dean said the funeral home will still continue to serve Tallapoosa County.

“It’s unfortunate, we help a lot of people, but we will get it built back,” Dean said. “I don’t know how long it will take but we will be here for the community.”

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you