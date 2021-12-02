Cliff Williams / The Outlook Firefighters from multiple departments fought a blaze at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 in Camp Hill Thursday morning. No one was injured in the blaze and family members being helped by the funeral home were fine.
The Dadeville Fire Department was first on the scene but was assisted by almost every volunteer fire department in the area through the support of tanker trucks shuttling water from a mile away. Tankers from Stillwaters, Paces Point, Jacksons Gap, Eagle Creek and Camp Hill volunteer fire departments.
Dean said the funeral home will still be able to operate as normal through other locations.
“Business will continue as normal through Fredrick Dean in Opelika,” Dean said. “We will be alright.”
While the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, Dean said the funeral home will still continue to serve Tallapoosa County.
“It’s unfortunate, we help a lot of people, but we will get it built back,” Dean said. “I don’t know how long it will take but we will be here for the community.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
