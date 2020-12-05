This week, Jaion Kelly’s hard work paid off.
Kelly, who found out he received a QuestBridge National College Match scholarship to Yale University on Tuesday, is the first Benjamin Russell student in at least 20 years to be accepted into an Ivy League college.
The QuestBridge program awards scholarships to low-income, high-achieving students. Benjamin Russell band director Dale Bloodworth, who has taught Kelly since his freshman year, was not surprised he got into Yale.
“Jaion interviewed and auditioned for drum major last year and his leadership skills were off the chart as a junior,” Bloodworth said.
Drum majors lead the marching band by keeping it in time, Kelly said, but they also lead in the figurative sense.
“Outside of music, drum major is a leadership position that really puts service first,” he said. “You’re not only responsible for keeping the group together musically, but socially as well.”
When it’s not marching band season, Kelly is also a percussionist, switching between a number of instruments including marimba, piano, timpani and drum set. Outside of school, Kelly volunteers for the Lake Martin Area United Way and works as a cashier at Renfroe’s Market, where he’s wont to see a familiar face.
Bloodworth had high praise for Kelly.
“He’s always been an alpha student,” Bloodworth said. “I mean, I’m his band director, but that means I’ve gotten to see him every day for four years here at the high school. That’s a relationship that a lot of teachers don’t get to experience.”
Kelly, an Alexander City native, knows it takes a village.
“So many people — just all the little things — have given me little words of encouragement, even if I’m just scanning their groceries at Renfroe’s Market,” he said. “I’m just so thankful for everyone.”
Countless names came to mind — Dr. Mary Holloway for her college application help, Mitchell Black for his ACT prep books, chemistry teacher Brent Shrimsher for writing his letter of recommendation and English teacher Laura Burroughs, “arguably my favorite teacher of all time,” Kelly said.
Kelly also thanks his family for willing his success through their encouragement.
“My mom and my grandmother would always (say) ‘oh he’s going to get into a big school, he’s just so smart and so intelligent,’” he said.
When Kelly got the news Tuesday, he filmed his reaction. Some of his friends started to tear up. He then announced the news with a pithy Instagram caption, “Black excellence at its finest.”
“As a student of color, you often don’t see us painted in a positive light,” Kelly said. “People often place their own stereotypes on us — what we can accomplish and what we can achieve.
‘Black excellence’ is just something to challenge that narrative that people have created — that black people are uneducated or can’t achieve as much as they think they can. I think my story of getting into Yale is something that showcases my Black excellence.”
Kelly plans on studying biology, a subject he finds challenging but rewarding. After attending Yale he hopes to continue to give back to his community.
“I realize that going to Yale is certainly a privilege,” Kelly said. “But I hope that my story inspires other kids who are first generation from low-income backgrounds to follow suit.”