Bill Nichols State Veterans Home received validation it is providing quality care for its residents this week after earning a silver medal from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
“It just makes us aware and keeps us aware of constantly evaluating our processes to make sure that No. 1, they meet the regulatory guidelines and also that they take care of our residents to the best possibility that we can provide,” administrator Angela Rose said.
The veterans home had to follow strict guidelines when applying for the award and won bronze last year. Director Kathryn Fuller said the award guidelines are based on the Baldridge Excellence Framework, which looks at organizations’ missions and key objectives in leadership, strategy, customers, measurement analysis and knowledge management, workforce, operations and results.
The veterans home has 150 residents and a four-to five-month waiting list for applicants.
“Once we get an approved application we put them on the waiting list as they work their way to the top, then we look at the opportunity to offer admission,” Fuller said.
The veterans home is planning to celebrate the award with residents. The Silver National Quality Awards will be presented at AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention and Expo in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 15.
“The gold (award) is actually much harder in that they actually come on site and spend several days here on site, looking at processes, talking to staff, talking to residents and families,” Rose said. “The whole purpose of it is that we constantly look at ourselves and look at all of our processes to make sure that we provide the highest quality of care.”
Because of the rigor of winning the gold award, the veterans home hopes to apply for and win the award in 2021. The home will get feedback in August on what to work on and its strengths from reviewers.
“We feel like we probably will not go for it next year but if we feel like we have everything in place then (we’ll possibly apply),” Rose said.