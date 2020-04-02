An employee at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) spokesperson Bob Horton said the employee was stopped at a screening point outside the facility prior to the staff member’s shift starting March 26.
“The employee was not allowed to enter the home after exhibiting a slightly elevated temperature at the screening station,” Horton said. “The employee was referred to an external facility which determined the employee was positive for the virus.”
Horton said the employee last entered Bill Nichols March 23. Since testing positive, Horton said the employee is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.
Horton said all ADVA facilities put into place precautionary measures March 13 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 restricting visits by non-employees and volunteers.
The system has been screening employees as well as restricting entrance to its facilities.
“We are taking every precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of our veterans and employees. All of the Alabama state veterans homes are closely following the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and taking immediate action. Our meticulous HMR staff, our veterans, and supportive families are all in this together and we look forward to the successful completion of this fight for those who fought for us,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis in a statement. “The fact that our screening procedures identified this particular staff member before entry into the facility is hopefully a testament to the effectiveness of our precautionary steps.”
Staff at Bill Nichols has also taken extra measures with those who may have worked or were around the infected employee.
“All persons that may have been in contact with the employee have been notified and are being appropriately monitored,” Horton said.